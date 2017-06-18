Govt bows down to civil servants’ demands

The Civil Service Trade Union (CSTU) has disclosed that Malawi government has resolved to adjust minimum salary for civil servants from K60,000 to K72,000 per month.

This comes as civil servants under CSTU are threatening to start downing tools on Monday if government fails to meet the demands.

CSTU general secretary Madalitso Njolomole disclosed that though the union demanded a minimum pay to be at K75,000 government has promised to pay K72,000.

Njolomole added that the union has requested to revise perks for teachers and nurses working in public schools and hospitals respectively.

During the 2017/18 budget presentation, minister of finance Goodall Gondwe disclosed that civil servants are to get 10 percent increment on their salaries, a development that angered the civil servants.

They said the money would not meet their costs of living in the country hence the decision to have the salary increased to a minimum of K75,000.

Though civil servants have a minimum salary of K60, 000 some government institutions like Admarc are reported to be giving their most junior employees as low as K25, 000 per month.