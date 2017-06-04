Cyclist killed in road accident

A 12-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle at Tumbwe village along Makanjira-Mangochi road.

Mangochi Police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi identified the victim as lsaac Mumderanji who died on Friday after sustaining head injuries during the accident.

Daudi said Nuulani Abdul was driving a Toyota Dyna 3 tonner South African registration number XTC789 from the direction of Makanjira heading to Mangochi boma with several passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at the said area due to speeding he lost control of the motor vehicle hence he swerved to the extreme other side of the road and hit a pedal cyclist Mumderanji who was cycling in opposite direction and had a 14 year-old pillion passenger Abubakar Amadu,” Daudi told Malawi24.

Following the impact, Mumderanji sustained severe head injury and died on the spot while the pillion passenger sustained bruises on the left leg.

The driver and the passengers in his vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

Isaac hailed from Makungwe village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district.