Eliza Mponya to launch Muloleranji today

Organizers of Mulolelanji CD and DVD launch have said all is set for the much awaited show slated for today at Robins Park in Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi24, chief executive officer for Pemax Entertainment Peter Chasanga said everything is in place for the launch of Muloleranji album by Eliza Mponya.

He urged Malawians to go to the park in large numbers to grace the double launch. The show has been planned to start at 12:30 PM and will end at 5:00 PM

Other artists to perform include Patience Namadingo who has taken time to appear at Robins Park, Thoko Katimba, Ethel Kamwendo Banda and Favoured Martha.

According to Chasanga, a person going to the show with a K2000 note should expect to get K500 change as the door charges has been put at K1500.

Mponya is one the country’s well-known female artists whose aim is to lead people to Christ.