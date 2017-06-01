Devotion: Remember the poor

Proverbs 19:17 “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done.”

We are living in an era when being blessed is misinterpreted as having much for oneself. We are in the era of individualism in which people think about themselves and their immediate families. This makes giving to the poor often neglected and forgotten. However as believers, we have a responsibility of helping even the poor. The poor may be in your church or community or those outside. The scripture above says when we give to them we are lending to the Lord.

Jesus our Master also used to give a lot to the poor, the Bible says at one time when He was talking to Judas, the other disciples thought that it was another instruction to give something to the poor

John 3: 27-29 “As soon as Judas took the bread, Satan entered into him. So Jesus told him, “What you are about to do, do quickly.” But no one at the meal understood why Jesus said this to him. Since Judas had charge of the money, some thought Jesus was telling him to buy what was needed for the festival, or to give something to the poor.”

The early church had the poor at their heart. Galatians reveals to us that the church used to give to the poor. Galatians 2:10 “Only, they asked us to remember the poor, the very thing I was eager to do.”

There is a specific reward for giving to the poor. There is an abundance we get when we give even to the poor. Lets not neglect them. Proverbs 28:27 “Those who give to the poor will lack nothing, but those who close their eyes to them receive many curses.”

You can bring a change to someone today.

See more scriptures for further reading:

Luke 3:11 “Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same.”

Luke 4:18 “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor.”

Matthew 19:21 “Jesus said to him, “If you would be perfect, go, sell what you possess and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven.”

2Corinthians 9:9 “As it is written, He hath dispersed abroad; he hath given to the poor: his righteousness remains for ever.”

Prayer

Thank you Father for reminding me of the obligation that I have towards the poor people. I will partake in helping some poor people in the community. In Jesus Name. Amen. Be born again +265999426247