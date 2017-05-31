Super league returnees Blantyre United have parted ways with Coach Leo Mpulura, Malawi24 has learnt.

Reports say the controversial coach was on suspension but opted to resign on his own.

Reasons for his suspension remain sketchy with some reports saying he has been into disagreements with the management over team selection while others say it is due to his recent warning from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The FA issued a stern warning to Mpulura against speaking ill about officials and referees in the media.

Mpulura accused Master Security F.C in their 1-3 loss corrupting referees in order to influence matches in their favour.

He told the local media that Masters Security got promoted into the top flight league because of buying favours from men in black.

Masters Security General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda was forced to insult Mpulura and has also been served with the warning from the FA.

Mpulura leaves the team at position 12 in the league with just 3 points from a possible 12.

They have managed to savage a win against fellow minnows Chitipa United and lost to Civil Sporting Club, Red Lions and fellow newcomers Master Security.

Mpulura has been a controversial coach with the outrageous responses he renders to the media before and after matches and has over time been a critic of referees in Malawi.

He hashad stints with Civil Sporting Club (then known as Civo Service United), Maxi Bullets and Epac F.C among others.