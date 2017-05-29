Malawi albino attacks: Bones of person with albinism stolen from grave

Police in Thyolo have launched a manhunt for criminals who dug up bones of a person with albinism from a grave in the district.

According to a police file made available to this publication, the incident happened last Monday at Byson village in Thyolo district.

Elida Bello of Beula village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi in the district reported that criminals dug out the bones of her late younger sister Stelia Bello who died in 1984 and was a person with albinism.

Police said people from Byson village who live around the graveyard saw something unusual inside the graveyard as they were passing by.

The villagers informed the village Headman who went to the graveyard and found that the grave of late Stelia who was a person with albinism had been tampered with.

The village headman later informed the relatives who referred the matter to police.

Thereafter, the police accompanied by Medical Officer from Khonjeni Health Centre went to the scene where they found that some bones had been removed from the dead body.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the issue to arrest the criminals.