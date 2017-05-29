Man killed for stealing at pastor’s house

Though police officers in Malawi have pleaded with the public to resist mob justice, the practice seems to be enjoyed by many as residents from Chileka in Blantyre burnt a man suspected to be a thief in the wee hours of Sunday.

The man, Chifundo Antonio, is reported to have planned to steal at the house of Evangelical Church pastor Paul Kachembere in the township.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chileka Police spokesperson Grace Mwale said the pastor noticed that a thief had invaded his house and shouted for help.

“People around the neighbourhood got the call for help and he was caught and set ablaze by the community members,” said Mwale.

Postmortem results revealed that death occurred due to serious burns and head injuries. The deceased was from Kadewere village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.