Mzuni draw at home

Mzuni were on Saturday held to a 1-1 draw by Zomba based soldiers Red Lions in a Super League encounter at Mzuzu Stadium.

The students drew first blood as they scored four minutes after kickoff through Wakisa Mwenenguwe.

But Lions’ Kumbukani Mwambeni made it 1-1 in the 20th minute.

Coach for Mzuni Alex Ngwira rued the chances his side missed but said a point is better than to lose all points.

“Our aim was to collect full three points but things didn’t work as we planned, that’s football and our opponents were also prepared well,” said Ngwira.

The Zomba soldiers’ head coach Mike Kumanga praised his boys for collecting a point away from home.

“It’s not easy to play and win a point in Mzuzu especially the way Mzuni are playing, we prepared well that’s why you see we had a nice game only that we didn’t use two or three chances we had in the second half.

“Tomorrow we are meeting Chitipa and this is a totally different game, we are hoping to return with four points from north,” said Kumanga.

Red Lions will play Chitipa united on Sunday at the same venue.

Mzuni have so far played four games, winning two and also drawing two. They have 8 points in Malawi’s top flight league.