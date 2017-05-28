Airtel Top 8 Semifinal preview: Kamuzu Barracks vs Silver Strikers

The two teams are just one game away from reaching the final of the most prestigious cup competition on the land.

Kamuzu Barracks will play host to Silver Strikers in the semifinals of the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Cup at Civo Stadium this afternoon.

They met once in a cup competition last season when the Soldiers recorded a narrow 1-nil victory over the Central Bankers at their own backyard.

To reach the semifinals, Kamuzu Barracks recorded a 6-2 victory over Blue Eagles in a two legged quarterfinal.

When the Soldiers are in a goal scoring mood, they can put more than four goals past any opponent.

However, Team Manager Francis Shaba has warned his charges against complacency saying any mistake will be too costly.

On the other hand, the Bankers are determined to avenge the said defeat by sending a strong warning to the Soldiers that they are no longer underdogs in this contest.

The Bankers sprang something of a surprise when winning 1-0 against Nyasa Big Bullets to reach this far.

But their result against Bullets was not a fluke and if the Bankers are taken for granted, the Soldiers might be ambushed in their own territory.

The winner will book a place in the final where they will play against cup specialists Be Forward Wanderers.