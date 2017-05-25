Man found dead in Nkhotakota

A 63-year-old man identified as Letala Chiwandu has been found dead in Nkhotakota district.

According to Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe, the deceased went missing on May 18, 2017 when he left home for Ntchisi forest to look for poles.

“Thereafter, village headman Chigwedala and the villagers launched a manhunt. Upon reaching the forest some kilometres away from the village, the search party was welcomed by odour smell,” Malimwe said.

“Sadly the smell was for the missing person and his remains were found in a decomposed state with his left leg and right foot chopped off.”

At the place, the search party observed footprints of hyenas.

Meanwhile police are investigating what transpired as doctors have not yet handed in postmortem results.

The deceased Letala Chiwandu hailed from Chigwedala village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwansambo in Nkhotakota.