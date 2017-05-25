80-year-old Malawian woman killed over witchcraft claims

Despite the killing of the elderly on suspicions of practising witchcraft being condemned, a woman aged 80 in Blantyre has been killed after she was suspected to be a witch.

The woman, Sinolia Bula, is reported to have been hit with metal bars by community members from Chileka Township in the city on May 14 this month.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chileka Police spokesperson Grace Mwale said the woman was admitted at the hospital after sustaining serious head injuries but died later.

Mwale added that police have since arrested three men suspected to have taken part in the murder.

The three men are James Kazembe aged 31, who comes from Chilaualo village, Jonasiyato Amos, 22, and Aefeso Changoima aged 50 from Gumeni village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kunthembwe in Blantyre.

The suspects are to appear in court soon to answer charges of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

The deceased hailed from Kabuluzi village, TA Kunthembwe in Blantyre.