Malawians urged to target international markets

President Peter Mutharika has urged Malawians to produce quality goods which can meet international standards.

He said this on Wednesday during the official opening of the 29th Trade Fair at the Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre. The theme of the fair is “Productivity, a Source of Export Competitiveness”.

Mutharika said his government’s strategy is to improve quality of products so that people from other countries should buy goods from Malawi.

“Let us produce quality goods in order to export to other countries and our strategy is to improve quality of our products. Let other countries buy from us because we produce best products,” said Mutharika.

He added that his government will support the private sector so that it becomes a highly competitive private sector adding that Malawi is not far from being a producing and exporting country.

According to Mutharika, there is need for Malawians to change the way they do business and be innovative as there is still room for creativity and innovations.

Mutharika further urged Malawians to buy locally made products as in doing so they are creating jobs for fellow Malawians.