Three in cooler for stealing Escom cables

Police in Karonga district have arrested a Tanzanian national and two Malawians for stealing Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) cables.

According to the Malawi Police Service, the Malawians are Watson Mubisa aged 24 and Simon Mubisa, aged 17, both from Kasinde Jona village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

Police have also arrested Yassin Mwakainga, aged 20, of Kabanga village in Kyela, Tanzania.

Officers received a tip-off from members of the general public that the three were stealing Escom cables and selling them in Tanzania.

Following the tip-off, the officers conducted a raid and found the suspects with the Escom cables.

The two Malawians were arrested together with the Tanzanian. The suspects have been charged with theft and they will appear before court soon.