Farmers urged to refrain from selling maize

Government has urged farmers to refrain from selling maize to vendors as a way of reducing hunger in the country.

This was stated on Saturday in a press statement by the ministry of agriculture, water and development.

The ministry has expressed disappointment with some farmers who are selling maize without thinking about the future.

Malawi24 reported last week that some farmers are selling their maize at as low as K50/Kg even though government set a minimum price of K170/Kg.

The ministry of agriculture has also advised the farmers against selling the country’s staple food to vendors at a lower price.

Farmers have been urged to keep the maize and sell it at Agriculture Developmental Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) depots at good prices so that they should be rewarded for their hardwork.

The statement from the ministry has further urged farmers to keep some maize for future use.

The ministry has also advised Malawians to grow other such as cassava and sweet potatoes in the next growing season.

In many circumstances, farmers choose to sell their farm produce to vendors due to lack of reliable markets.