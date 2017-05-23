Mount Meru banned from importing fuel to Malawi

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has banned one of the country’s fuel importers, Mount Meru Petroleum Company Limited.

According to a press statement made available to Malawi24, signed by the MERA’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Ishmael Chioko, the company has failed to remit levies as per the law.

The energy regulator says the decision to suspend the Mount Meru from importing fuel to Malawi was discussed at an extra ordinary meeting in March this year.

MERA says that the petroleum company was doing contrary to the laws of the country on fuel importation.

“Kindly be informed that the board of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) at its 35th extra ordinary meeting held on 24th March 2017 resolved that the importation license granted to Mount Meru Petroleum Company Limited, be suspended. The company has failed to remit levies as required by the law. Mount Meru Petroleum Company was accordingly informed of this decision.” Reads part of the statement.

The statement adds that since the suspension up to date, Mount Meru is not supposed to continue importing fuel into the country until its license is reinstated by MERA.

Apart from Malawi, Mount Meru’s is also operational in Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda and Kenya.