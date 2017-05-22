Devotion: Concentrate on Necessary Business

1 Thes 4:11-12NHEB …“and that you make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, and to do your own business, and to work with your own hands, even as we instructed you; that you may walk properly toward those who are outside, and may have need of nothing.”

Work hard on things that will matter in the years to come. Dont be idle. Dont spend much time on unnecessary issues. For example the movie series that can eat your 24 hours today may not be of any benefit in the coming 10 years. Therefore concentrate on those things that will matter in your future. Invest in future and be a success.

Learn to bear in mind the business God has assigned you to do and to finish it becuase one day you will be required to present a report on your assiged business. Learn to concentrate on important issues only. You should never be busy interfering with other people’s affairs when you know you will not change anything for better. For example dont be busy discussing other people’s marital problems when you know, you cannot pray for them, cannot solve them nor give any suggested solutions. This is work of idle people. Stop it!! Concentrate on real issues that will matter in life and godliness. 2 Thessalonians 3:11-13 “We hear that some of you are living in idleness. You are not busy working —you are busy interfering in other people’s lives! We order and encourage such people by the Lord Jesus, the Messiah, to do their work quietly and to earn their own living. Brothers, do not get tired of doing what is right.”

2Tim 2:4 ISV “No one serving in the military gets mixed up in civilian matters, for his aim is to please his commanding officer.” Focus your calling and should not mix up with some unimportant issues which can not help you nor the community in any way. Things such as gossips should never be part of you. They are absolutely unnecessary in your success journey.

Prayer: Thank you Father for your Word that you have given me. I will always stick to your Word and your assignment. I will only be engaged in important usses. In Jesus Name.Amen.