‘Malawi is playing tennis not football’’ said RVG as he left Bullets, Silver game before fulltime

In a dramatic twist of events, Malawi national football team new head coach Ronny Van Geneugden walked out of Airtel Top 8 Cup quarterfinal second leg clash between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers on Sunday at Mulanje Park after being disappointed with the style of play displayed by both teams during the goalless draw.

RVG is on a touring mission where he is watching super league and cup games and as usual, he travelled to Mulanje to watch last season’s second placed Bullets and third placed Silver but what he saw on the field of play angered the Belgium tactician who told his deputy Gerald Phiri to leave the stadium as he was not impressed with how the two teams were playing.

And when confronted by Malawi24, RVG told this publication that he was disappointed with the two team’s display of football.

“This is not football. It’s a tennis like football where the team in red (referring to Bullets) is just playing long balls without any game plan while the team in sky blue (referring to Silver Strikers) is just frustrating their opponents by unnecessary delaying tactics so it’s better to leave than wasting my time here,” he told Malawi24.

And commenting on RVG’s reaction, one of the technical panel member who opted for anonymity said the behavior by the expatriate coach was very unfortunate.

“What picture is he trying to portray? He signed a contract with us and these are some of the players we have, why can’t he just respect that? Let’s wait for him to teach us his style of play otherwise what he did is very unfortunate,” he said.

When Malawi24 tried to get a comment from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials, one member from the secretariat who also opted for anonymity said:” Truth hurts but RVG is right. If he is to be asked to pick four players from the teams for national team duty, who will he chose? Players failing to make four complete passes and no game plan at all so he has a lot of work to do otherwise the display of football from the teams was very bad,” he said.

Last week, Van Geneugden told the local press that he was not impressed with how teams are playing.

He said it was like watching tennis as teams were playing long balls like tennis players in all the matches he has watched so far.