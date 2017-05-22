Mzuni leapfrog Master Security

The Northern Region intellectuals have finished week three of the 2017 Super League as league leaders after beating Mafco 3-0 at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The Mzuzu based side now has 7 points from three games, a point above Masters Security who are in second position.

It took Mzuni over 40 minutes to find the back of the net during the game. Deco Nyemera scored from the spot towards the end of the first half after Hardson Milanzi was fouled in the box.

In the second half, the students continued to pressurise the soldiers. The pressure paid off in the 78th minute when Hardson Milanzi’s powerful shot beat Mafco goalkeeper Frank Kansiyano.

Nyemera then added his second on 82 minutes, this time through a free kick from the left side of the pitch.

After the match, Millias Pofela Jegwe who is assistant coach for Mzuni said they were expecting a win and the boys delivered it. He warned their league rivals to expect tough games when visiting Mzuni.

“We want Mzuni to be recognised at world level and we are warning all teams that Mzuzu stadium is now a no go area, they should know that they can’t collect point here” said Jegwe.

Coach for the soldiers Temwa Msuku said they will regroup and work on their weaknesses.

“Am sure the time when we will come back to play Moyale and Chitipa you will see a changed Mafco” said Msuku.

In another match on Sunday, Leo Mpulula’s Blantyre United capped off a disastrous trip to the central region with a 1-0 loss to Civo.

On Saturday United lost 3-1 to Masters Security and were hoping to get three points when they met Civo on Sunday.

However, the government sponsored side came out on top as they registered their first win in the 2017 TNM super league season.

A lone goal from Antony Banda was enough to send Mphembedzu back to Blantyre with no point though man in charge Mpulula said they thought they had corrected their mistakes.

Elsewhere in the league, Blue Eagles drew 1-1 with Dwangwa United at Nankhaka.

From this week’s matches, Mzuni are leading the table, with the central newcomers Masters taking the second spot with 6 points from 3 games. Dwangwa United have 4 points from 3 matches while Civil United are having 3 points from 3 games.

*Additional reporting by Lyson Zgambo