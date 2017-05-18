More promises from RVG: targeting Cosafa Cup

Malawi National Football Team coach Ronny Van Geneugden has said he will select a strong squad for this year’s Cosafa Cup tournament which is slated for next month in South Africa.

The Flames have been drawn in Group A alongside Angola, Mauritius and Tanzania in the Cosafa Cup.

Reacting to the draw which was conducted Tuesday night, the Flames expatriate coach said he is going to the Cosafa Cup with a strong team.

“I and the technical panel are going to select the strongest team and the strongest players,” Van Geneugden said.

“The squad which will play against Comoros is also the squad that will play at the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.”

He further stated that a squad of local players will go in camp next week to start preparing for the AFCON qualifier match against Comoros and this year’s Cosafa tournament.

On his part, Flames first assistant coach Gerald Phiri said Malawi have not been drawn in an easy group as perceived since the other teams have invested a lot in football and their football has developed in the past years.

Phiri added that the technical panel will select a quality squad that will be able to compete in the tournament.

“We have been drawn in a tough group and as the Flames technical panel we are going to take a strong squad which is going to compete not just participating at the tournament,” he said.

The Group winner will progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

The tournament will be played in South Africa’s North West province from June 25-July 9, with the hosts also the defending champions after they claimed the trophy in Namibia last year.

The Flames were booted out of the tournament last year after just managing to win a single game.