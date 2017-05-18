Mafco look to overturn deficit

As the battle continues in the Airtel Top 8 this weekend, Mafco have said they are ready to overturn their first leg deficit against Moyale Barracks.

Mafco lost to Moyale Barracks 2-0 last weekend in the first leg of the quarterfinal tie and in the return leg the Salima based soldiers will need to at least score three goals without conceding to go through to the semifinals.

Mafco coach Temwa Msukwa is hoping that his boys will manage to get the needed result on Saturday at Mzuzu stadium.

“They managed to score two goals on our backyard we can do the same on their backyard and score more than that, my boys are aware of the importance of this game and they are ready to upset the results by any means.

“We are going to play flat out as our aim is to score more goals,” he said.

He added that they have no injuries to worry about which gives them hope that they will do well even though it will be an away game.

“We have played several games at Mzuzu stadium in the past and came out victorious why not this time to bring back our glory,” said Msukwa.

On his part, Moyale coach Charles Kamanga said they will not let Mafco go through to the semifinals at their expense.

“We are going to treat them as our guest enemies. We will protect our two goals and add some more since we are specialists in cup games,” he said.