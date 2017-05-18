Only five years for private parts traders

A court in Nkhotakota district has sentenced two men to five years imprisonment with hard labour for being found with human private parts.

Nkhunga Police Spokesperson Laban Makalani identified the two as Lazalo Alfred (28) and Robert Banda (40) who were convicted of conspiracy to commit a felony under section 404 of the penal code.

According to Malani, the court learnt that on 5th April, 2017, the two approached a businessman who ply his trade at Banga Trading Centre in the area of Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota and asked him to help them find a market for private parts.

“The businessperson reported the matter to Nkhunga Police Station, who trapped the two,” Makalani said.

Police believes the private parts belonged to some people who were killed in the district. However, the two convicts were not charged for murder.

Alfred hails from Matalala village in Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu while Banda comes from Katewe village, Traditional Authority Malirana in Dedza.