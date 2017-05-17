Airtel Top 8 competitors should not count on Wanderers’ injuries

Be Forward Wanderers have warned their fellow Airtel Top 8 chasers that they should not count on the injuries of Lucky Malata and Francis Mlimbika as a chance for them to easily pass through.

Nomads have said that their two defensive membranes who were injured during their Airtel Top 8 first leg quarterfinal win against Azam Tigers will be back soon.

According to the Nomads’ team doctor Samuel Matukuta, the duo did not sustain serious injuries and may feature in Saturday’s second leg game against the Kau-Kau boys at Kalulu stadium.

Matukuta said Malata who was substituted at half time on Sunday suffered skeletal pain while Mlimbika only suffered soft tissue injury.

“No serious injuries for both of them, and we have medical checks on Tuesday otherwise nobody picked up injuries in the game,” Matukuta explained.

He further said Peter Wadabwa has resumed training while Precious Msosa, forward Ishmael Thindwa and Amosi Bello are recovering from knee injuries.

During the Tigers game at Balaka stadium the two defenders were seen struggling and they were eventually substituted.

The Lali Lubani boys won the game 2-0 with goals from Jafali Chande and Joseph Kamwendo.