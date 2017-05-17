Malawi, Zambia aims to strengthen security

Officials from Malawi and Zambia are meeting in Lilongwe to discuss ways of boosting security in the two countries.

Representatives from the two countries are strategizing better ways of reducing cross border crimes between the two countries.

The meeting has drawn together Immigration, Police and Prison officers from the two countries.

Speaking during the official opening of the ceremony on Monday in Lilongwe, principal secretary in the Ministry of Defence Paul Chiunguzeni revealed that defence security strategies will be put in place by the end of the meeting.

“We would like to see what progress has been made to curb some of the challenges that we are experiencing as a nation,” he said.

On his part, Permanent Secretary in the Zambian Ministry of Defence Sturdy Chibaula Mwale said strengthening the corporation between Zambia and Malawi will help to reduce cross border crimes between the two countries.

He added that this meeting is very important because it is in a position to solve so many issues such as border disputes, wildlife poaching and other crimes.

“We need to agree on some of the ways and points on how we can settle these issues as we are aware that these two countries are like sisters because we share common aspects.

“This will lead to provision of conducive environment for the next generations in terms of defence and in other sectors,” Mwale said.

*Report by Andrew Ndalama