Confirmed: Gemini Major bringing home international stars

What started as a teaser has graduated into something worth citing as Gemini Major has confirmed his homecoming in the company of international stars.

The dancehall legend in the making, hinted on the home show early this year with Bingu International Stadium in Lilongwe as the venue.

The South African based artist is scheduled to perform at Robins Park in Blantyre on 3rd June.

Malawi24 has learnt that Gemini’s journey is owed to an album tour. Dubbed the “no bad vibes album tour”, it will see South African award winning rapper DA L.E.S, Yanga Chief, and G Baby Da Silva coming along in support.

Also coming are DJ D Double D and Stunt Double. The show will be spiced up by local acts, Tay Grin, Sonye, Malinga Mafia, Theo Thompson, Martse, Tuno, and Hayze.

Major, now a household name in Africa last performed in Malawi late last year during Urban Music Party Awards at BAT Grounds in Blantyre, as an international guest artist. The forthcoming concert will be his first own show in Malawi.

The Ragga Ragga creator who has now established his roots in the rainbow nation is in the meantime close to DA L.E.S having joined forces in March.

Prior to the union, he was a signatory to Casper Nyovest Family Tree Record Label.

His album tour comes home at the onset of cold weather, in a month less popular with events of that degree. The anticipation is currently building on his fans.

With his music endeavours proving fruitful on the international scene, Malawians expect the best from him. His current footing on the continent, delights the country as he has added up to the number of flag carriers.