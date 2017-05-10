Devotion: Don’t be distracted

Philippians 3 : 13-14 ” Brothers, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

What are you working on? Is it your Christian life, your business, career, ministry or anything? There is a goal and a reward for everything you do as a believer. Dont be drifted away by anything negative. Dont even mind the people you thought would help you but are no where to be seen. Stay focused on your goal. Hebrews 2:1 “Therefore we must pay much closer attention to what we have heard, lest we drift away from it.”

Dont waver or allow to be distracted. Hebrews 10:23 “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful.” Proverbs 4:25 “Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you.”

Remember Nehemiah. He remained remarkably focused on the task God had called him to do in spite of all the distraction. In fact, the more pressure that was applied to Nehemiah, the more determined and steadfast he became:(Neh 6:9). “They were just trying to intimidate us, imagining that they could discourage us and stop the work. So I continued the work with even greater determination” .When we stay focused on what God wants to do with us and through us, then He will help you to accomplish our respective assignments. Dont be distracted.

Throw away any distractions. Ignore all attention seekers who aim at distracting you. Those who feel more important than you should be taken out. Those who choose not to cooperate with your vision should go. Those who refuse to run with your vision, must remain behind. Those who want special treatment that they don’t deserve should be cut off if you want to achieve. Make a deliberate action to remain focused even in the midst of distractions. Distractions are many and each level has its own challenges but dont allow any to dictate your life.

Hebrews 12 : 1-2 “… let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith…”

Confession

I remain focused on my God given goals and I refuse to be distracted by anything that surrounds me.

Be born again. Prayer and counselling contact +265888326247 or +265888704227