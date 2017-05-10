Tnm Super League week 1 preview: Analysis of the three newcomers

At last, the Tnm Super League is back. After a long spell of preseason activities, action in Malawi’s flagship league began last weekend.

The first week of the Malawi elite league witnessed some shockers, blowouts and matches that couldn’t see the two opponents being separated.

Along with these matches, each team has seen their new signings in action as they received their first taste of the exciting Tnm Super League action.

For some teams, their new signings had dream debuts, while others could have just done better. Now, each team knows what task lies ahead for their second match of the 2017 Tnm Super League season.

As Malawi24 sports desk, we will take a closer look at how the newly promoted teams into this season’s Tnm Super League have fared in the first week of Tnm Super League action.

Firstly, let’s head to the Northern Region to meet Chitipa United.

They overcame Kaporo Stars to earn promotion to the top tier league.

Their first league appearance was against Nyasa Big Bullets at Mzuzu stadium and Chitipa had a complete opposite start to that of fellow newcomers Blantyre United and Masters Security having held the people’s team to a goalless draw.

The rookies from Chitipa did not have a great start to the season, but it wasn’t too bad either for a newly promoted team having pulled a shock result against the Blantyre Super League giants.

Chitipa United were also the only Super League newcomer to collect a point in the first week of Super League action.

Despite a draw, Chitipa United managed to see their signings make an impact and they need to feel confident ahead of their up-and-coming Tnm Super League matches against Premier Bet Wizards and Blantyre United this coming weekend at Mulanje Park on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

For Blantyre United to return into the Super League, they overpowered Mitra Icons in the Southern Region League.

Blantyre started their journey with a visit to former Malawi capital city, Zomba where they were hosted by Red Lions.

Coach Leo Mpulula’s first Tnm Super League match since returning to Mphembezu of Blantyre United was pretty much a nightmare start to the club’s campaign, after losing 4-1 to the Zomba based soldiers.

In this match, Blantyre United had numerous chances, but they just couldn’t capitalize on any of the opportunities that came their way while Lions’ Innocent Bokosi banged in the first hat trick of the 2017 Tnm Super League season.

Right now, it is no secret that Blantyre United are in a bad situation and must quickly rebound when they take on Chitipa United this coming Sunday at Mulanje park.

In the Central region, newly promoted side Masters Security having signed players such as Bester Phiri, Robin Ngalande, Eneya Banda and Luke Milanzi, Masters were looking to start their on a high note, however, they could not push off the way they wished as they went through a 1 nil loss to Dwangwa United.

Masters Security will need to improve their overall performances if they are to do well along with their new signings come this weekend when they take on Civil Sporting Club at Civo stadium.

The following is Tnm Super League action week 2;

TNM SUPER LEAGUE 2017 FIXTURES

Week 02

DAY 03

Saturday 13th May, 2017

Wizards F.C versus Chitipa United @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 04

Sunday 14th May, 2017

Dwangwa United versus Mzuni F.C @ Chitowe Stadium 14:30hrs

Blantyre United versus Chitipa United @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

Masters Security F.C versus Civil Sporting Club @ Dedza Stadium 14:30hrs