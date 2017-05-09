Church plans memorial pillar for Lake Malawi boat accident victims

With chances of finding the bodies of the remaining victims of Rumphi boat accident still slim, the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) under Livingstonia Synod has disclosed plans to build a memorial pillar for missing members.

General Secretary for the synod Reverend Levi Nyondo disclosed that they are to build a memorial pillar at Mlowe Church for the 10 church members who are still missing.

Nyondo also disclosed plans to knock on government office doors to spell out water transport challenges faced by people in the northern region.

Meanwhile, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers from Chilumba Barracks have stopped search operations for the 10 missing people on Lake Malawi.

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) director of response and recovery Paul Kalilombe maintained that search operations are still being carried out by communities.

Police and government confirmed that 70 people had boarded the 40-passenger capacity boat on April 16 on their way back home from Easter Sunday prayers this year.

The group was coming from Mlowe where they attended Easter church service and was heading to their home at Tchalo and other areas along Lake Malawi in Rumphi district, a distance of about 45 kilometres.

But the boat capsized on the lake and following the accident, six people died, 54 survived and 10 are still missing.