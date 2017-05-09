By May 9, 2017

Three bodies of people that were found in Bunda forest last month have been identified, Malawi24 can report.

The bodies are said to have been of headmaster from Monga Primary School in Rumphi district Dalious Chawinga aged 42, his wife Queen Zgambo and a 5 year-old daughter Olipa Chawinga.

According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula, the family left Rumphi for Lilongwe where they had planned to buy a family car on 9th April.

A relation to the family Mabvuto Chilembo said the family told their relatives that they had succeeded in buying the car and they were registering it at Road Traffic.

Reports suggests that car sellers might have had a hand in the brutal murder of the three.

The three are to be buried at Chilundika village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.




106 Comments

  1. Hobson Phiri says:
    09/05/2017 at 10:04

    Koma Malawi waopsa,rip

    Reply
  2. Francis Xago Muhati says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:48

    Malawi where are we heading to? Progressing or retrogressing?

    Reply
  3. Tommy Msopa says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:46

    Azilangidwa within villages

    Reply
  4. Thokozani Kachaso says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:45

    May God…hv mercy hmmmm

    Reply
  5. David Maxwell Maxwell Mafupa says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:45

    Malawi24 plz write grametical english bodies are said?what kind of this english is?

    Reply
  6. Bettie Chitaya says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:39

    NDICHANI AMALAWI? Mtunduwathu wukupitakuti? Mizimuyawo yiwuse mumutendela

    Reply
  7. Joe West says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:34

    In a Land where Faith Leaders nolonger exist & the entire environment becomes all of wild Beasts who prey on each other. A once very PEACEFUL Nation is now the Devil’s stronghold all in the name of Democracy & Human Rights. (making evil look & sound pleasant).

    Reply
  8. Joff Phoka says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:29

    Ambuye yehova amaona zonse bwino lomwe ndiye sikuchenjera kumaononga miyoyo ya anthu motere mkwiyo wa yehova uwalange mwapaderadera ochita nkhaza onse amen

    Reply
  9. Brian Nyangu says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:28

    Its very unfortunate and sad hearing about this news , The government of Malawi should look into this so that justice must prevail, Make sure these satans,monsters/beasts are brought to book

    Reply
  10. Assan mpoya says:
    09/05/2017 at 11:18

    R I P,
    kwa omwe sakumvetsa,,,
    nkhaniyi inalembedwapo masiku apitawo,,apa ikungopitilizidwa,,
    apolisi adapeza mitembo itatu mu nkhalango ya Bunda ku Lilongwe, koma samadziwika kuti ndi matupi andani,,,,,,
    ndiye apa zadziwika kuti anthuwo ndi aku Rumpi,,,,,,
    anaphedwa ku Lilongwe komwe amakagula galimoto,,,
    ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,zikomo,,,,,,,

    Reply
  11. Ronald Zumani says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:11

    TOO Bad.

    Reply
  12. Dyson Paundi says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:07

    Where did you do your journalism studies you Malawi 24 journalists? just close this page if u think you are not ready to write well cooked stories! Ndakwiya

    Reply
  13. Wepsy G Snipes Milanzie says:
    09/05/2017 at 09:00

    Please try to arrest those mother fuckers

    Reply
  14. Temwani Gondwe says:
    09/05/2017 at 08:47

    Very Sad,,,read this Augustine Kakowa

    Reply
  15. Stevie Kampezeni says:
    09/05/2017 at 08:25

    Zomvetsa chisoni

    Reply
  16. Neckson Sydney Tell-em says:
    09/05/2017 at 08:15

    Malawi 24 be serious in ya writing!! The whole country is reading this!!!

    Reply
  17. Mcdonald Kasy says:
    09/05/2017 at 08:15

    Muphuzire kuremba zoti anthu aziva kapena mumarota kuzorowera kurenba zandare mkhani simukuyidziwa mwaremba kale kupusa eti

    Reply
  18. Titus Munthali says:
    09/05/2017 at 08:05

    Vry bad! Rest in peace Mr Dalious & ur familly

    Reply
  19. Titus Munthali says:
    09/05/2017 at 08:04

    Vry bad! Rest in peace Mr Dalious & ur familly

    Reply
  20. Kondwani Ganunga says:
    09/05/2017 at 08:02

    My brother my brother

    Reply
  21. Mcd Chifwafwa says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:51

    Why,may my living GOD have a part on this…..RIP

    Reply
  22. Faith Siyame says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:49

    very sad..amfa imfa yowawa mpaka kuzinga ngati nkhuku?eshii bola akanangolanda ndalamazo kuwasiyira moyo..moyo ndi waulele kwa wina aliyense

    Reply
  23. Francis Kamphale says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:44

    The pple who did this act will heavily be punished by God.

    Reply
  24. George Mughogho says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:44

    Very disturbing news!!!!
    The three beheaded bodies who were found in Bunda forest have finally been identified as a 43 year old Mr. Chawinga of chiundika village in Rumphi, a headmaster of a school, his wife and their 5 year old daughter.
    The three left Rumphi for Lilongwe to purchase a family car on 9th April. After successfully purchasing the vehicle, they informed their relations that they are processing registration at road traffic directorate. Little did they know that, that was the last communication. The bodies have been identified at Kamuzu central mogue yesterday.
    The vehicle in question is still not yet known. It seems the vehicle sellers have a hand in the ordeal.

    Reply
  25. Weez Chipeta says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:38

    Matter Of Fact Dont Even Give Us These News At All Unless U Gv ABrief Story And Not Summary

    Reply
  26. Frank Assan says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:35

    Here in Malawi usually we r killing each other for success ,pempho ndiloti wakupha nzake aziphedwa kuti mwina mchitidwe onunkhawu utheletu,munthu sungagwile ntchito molimbika kuti ulandile mphoto ya imfa,kumpha banja lonse?alandile mphoto ya uchimo awo akumphawo komanso ngati anali ogulitsa galimotoyo nde kuti sanali yenkha (just thought ) mwana waphedwayo sitikuziwa kuti mawa lake lidali lotani komanso makolo akewo amathandiza achibale powalipilira school fees ndizina zotero mmene zatelomo zasokoneza tsogolo la anthu ambiri chifukwa nawonso amene amathandizidwa ndi banjali pa mawa adamathandizanso anthu ena,ndi chain chothandizana nde mkuwapha? Pemphero ambuye Mulungu wathu wamoyo mukathe kutionetsela anthu amtunduwu poti alipo ambiri koma patokha sitingathe, kalandileni mizimu ya abale athuwa ndikwakhululukila pa zomwe adalakwa ndi kwapasa moyo osatha chifukwa mwainu muli chilichonse khalani ndikuthekela kowatonthoza anamfedwa chifukwa samayembekela kuti zitha kutelo (AMEN)

    Reply
  27. Doreen Mkandawire says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:31

    Shame

    Reply
  28. Vincent Wa Inno Simwinga says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:24

    eee RIP

    Reply
  29. Malume Zaphnath-Paaneah Dzidyani says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:16

    No Where To Run,may The Good Lord Who Cursed Cain Lead In The Capturing Of These Barbarians. Lord Hear Us!

    Reply
  30. Ganizani Kambwiri says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:13

    Perpetrators must be dealt with communities not police.lmean burn them alive.we dont want to stay with animals in our peaceful country.

    Reply
  31. Joseph Billiat says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:09

    Camera yakumwamba yaunika zonsezi palibeamene izamuphonye imfa

    Reply
  32. Christopher Khomani says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:07

    What’s happening ?coz idont get any areal infomation about the story.

    Reply
  33. Jeremiah Miah Chilembo says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:05

    This family went to Lilongwe to buy their car it’s were they meet robbers cut off their heads in Lilongwe it’s not means these things happen in rumphi no it happen in Lilongwe Rip my former primary school headmaster and ur family we will miss u

    Reply
  34. Chrispin T T Namakhwa says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:05

    pakati pake pati mmesa apeleka link kodi? simukuona kapena?

    Reply
  35. Courage Golowa says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:04

    Too bad,killing the whole family,can’t enjoy bloodmoney.

    Reply
  36. Alick Kazembe says:
    09/05/2017 at 07:01

    Last days ppo will kill their fell without mercy,may their souls rest eternal peace.

    Reply
  37. Governor Katswiri says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:53

    Which bodies you inexperience writers

    Reply
  38. Adamu Mzune says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:52

    2 bad

    Reply
  39. Temwa Ngulube says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:51

    shaaaa

    Reply
  40. Damiano Yobe Charles says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:51

    What wrong did a 5yr-old-daugher commit?What about de mum & dad of de family?Deeply saddened!!!

    Reply
  41. Wyness Nyirenda says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:50

    nkhani kumalemba zoti timve.Kutisiya ndi mafunso mbweeee

    Reply
  42. Alabi Dawood WA Liverpool says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:49

    shaaaaaa

    Reply
  43. Lameck JamesAlbert Mlauzi says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:47

    Koma amalawi….

    Reply
  44. Wilson Saindi Kadengere says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:47

    I do not undestand explain plz journos your work is incomplite

    Reply
  45. Maurine Kay M says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:46

    From Rumphi to Lilongwe? Koma abale….. Sad

    Reply
  46. Malango Gondwe says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:42

    Go well cousin Dalius though in a cruel manner I will always miss your advise

    Reply
  47. Obester Gerald Zungu says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:36

    Don’t give us bits and pieces of the story. Full story please.

    Reply
  48. Felix Jose Chasweka says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:35

    Why people do this to innocent people .?? Only God knows

    Reply
  49. Bro Frank says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:34

    Malawi why ar u fond of summarizing story?we ar left behind we dont know wat hapned.u say 3 bodies identified.from where?pliz try to giv details

    Reply
  50. Alfonss Chipala says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:29

    l cant say anything bt there is no scret under the sun.. GOD IS WATCHING.. .LAST WORD I JUST SAY……R,I,P

    Reply
  51. Shadreck Chipeta says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:26

    Mmmmmm from Rumphi kuzaponyedwa ku lilongwe Nanga ma roadblock onsewa osagwidwa.

    Reply
  52. Macdonald Moyo says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:23

    What is the bold line of the story

    Reply
  53. Innocent Mbale says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:21

    Abaleanga mizimuyanu yiwuse mumutendere tilibe chonena

    Reply
  54. Gordon Mphepo says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:17

    osamayambila nkhani pakati ngati kuti aliyense akuiziwa kale ayi, kapena tiziti ndi za ku bunda forest?

    Reply
    • Alick Kazembe says:
      09/05/2017 at 07:04

      Tingopitiliza pomwe tidalekeza last month coz zinaimila poti a Police akufufuza ma identification a wanthu omwalilawa.Komabe ndimmene wafotokozela admin munthu omvetsetsa wamva angakhale kuti waiona koyamba nkhaniyi.

      Reply
    • Wesley Chinthulie says:
      09/05/2017 at 08:58

      Nkhani zanu zidzikhala mwa ukatswiri ndimayesa kuti mumakhala mutamaliza maphunziro? Ikondeni ntchito yanu.

      Reply
  55. Luciano Chimimba says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:16

    Mmmmmmmm very sad

    Reply
  56. Makumba Kennedy says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:14

    this is evil

    Reply
  57. Prince Jay Chinkango says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:12

    eish!! koma zilombo tikukhala nazo pamozi masiku ano. adalakwa chani anthuwa? zomvesa chisoni ndithu

    Reply
  58. Píérrè W Jámés says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:10

    Kodi nanga okuphawo agwidwa? Ndipo ndibwino kut anthu opangawo, police isiye mmanja mwa community achite nawo

    Reply
  59. Thoko Malu Nangama says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:10

    Zoopsa Izi,a Malawi tikungophana ngat nkhuku!!

    Reply
  60. Deliwe Agathar Kambeta says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:07

    Nsambi,mizimu yawo iutse mu mtendere

    Reply
  61. Abwanali Kupeya says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:05

    i you mean no more

    Reply
  62. Matiki Panyale Panyale says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:01

    Eeeeeeeee ndiye Akuganisa chani

    Reply
  63. Clever Manyusa says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:00

    So Bad Departure Of The Family,

    Reply
  64. BABAZULA says:
    09/05/2017 at 08:00

    sorry site ,MSRP

    Reply
  65. Hardwell Chitedze says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:00

    Malawi,,,,,,,,,,,ukupita kuti malawi?. Zoona Mpakana kupha banja lonse!!!!!! Chonena ndilibe mizimu yao iuse muntendere.

    Reply
  66. Mercie Agi Netricy Daka says:
    09/05/2017 at 06:00

    mmmmhu zoopsaa

    Reply
  67. Joyce Guynit says:
    09/05/2017 at 05:57

    Oooooooh God help!

    Reply
  68. Anibo Bontyman Chatondowa says:
    09/05/2017 at 05:56

    Sad news

    Reply
  69. Diana Mumba says:
    09/05/2017 at 05:56

    zakhala bwa

    Reply
  70. William Mateyo Tuwemi Gondwe says:
    09/05/2017 at 05:56

    Mizimu yawo yiuse mumutendere

    Reply
  71. Jammie Wa B Mulewa says:
    09/05/2017 at 05:55

    mmm

    Reply
  72. Innocent Daved says:
    09/05/2017 at 05:54

    Sad

    Reply
  73. Davie Gwazeni says:
    09/05/2017 at 05:54

    from neno accident or what

    Reply
  74. Sandfor Hastings Chiudza Banda says:
    09/05/2017 at 05:53

    Nde frm rumphi kukapezeka ku bunda?

    Reply

Leave a Comment