Three bodies of people that were found in Bunda forest last month have been identified, Malawi24 can report.
The bodies are said to have been of headmaster from Monga Primary School in Rumphi district Dalious Chawinga aged 42, his wife Queen Zgambo and a 5 year-old daughter Olipa Chawinga.
According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula, the family left Rumphi for Lilongwe where they had planned to buy a family car on 9th April.
A relation to the family Mabvuto Chilembo said the family told their relatives that they had succeeded in buying the car and they were registering it at Road Traffic.
Reports suggests that car sellers might have had a hand in the brutal murder of the three.
The three are to be buried at Chilundika village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.
Koma Malawi waopsa,rip
Malawi where are we heading to? Progressing or retrogressing?
Azilangidwa within villages
May God…hv mercy hmmmm
Malawi24 plz write grametical english bodies are said?what kind of this english is?
NDICHANI AMALAWI? Mtunduwathu wukupitakuti? Mizimuyawo yiwuse mumutendela
In a Land where Faith Leaders nolonger exist & the entire environment becomes all of wild Beasts who prey on each other. A once very PEACEFUL Nation is now the Devil’s stronghold all in the name of Democracy & Human Rights. (making evil look & sound pleasant).
Ambuye yehova amaona zonse bwino lomwe ndiye sikuchenjera kumaononga miyoyo ya anthu motere mkwiyo wa yehova uwalange mwapaderadera ochita nkhaza onse amen
Its very unfortunate and sad hearing about this news , The government of Malawi should look into this so that justice must prevail, Make sure these satans,monsters/beasts are brought to book
R I P,
kwa omwe sakumvetsa,,,
nkhaniyi inalembedwapo masiku apitawo,,apa ikungopitilizidwa,,
apolisi adapeza mitembo itatu mu nkhalango ya Bunda ku Lilongwe, koma samadziwika kuti ndi matupi andani,,,,,,
ndiye apa zadziwika kuti anthuwo ndi aku Rumpi,,,,,,
anaphedwa ku Lilongwe komwe amakagula galimoto,,,
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,zikomo,,,,,,,
TOO Bad.
Where did you do your journalism studies you Malawi 24 journalists? just close this page if u think you are not ready to write well cooked stories! Ndakwiya
Please try to arrest those mother fuckers
Very Sad,,,read this Augustine Kakowa
Zomvetsa chisoni
Malawi 24 be serious in ya writing!! The whole country is reading this!!!
Muphuzire kuremba zoti anthu aziva kapena mumarota kuzorowera kurenba zandare mkhani simukuyidziwa mwaremba kale kupusa eti
Tiuzeni tiziwe
Vry bad! Rest in peace Mr Dalious & ur familly
My brother my brother
Why,may my living GOD have a part on this…..RIP
very sad..amfa imfa yowawa mpaka kuzinga ngati nkhuku?eshii bola akanangolanda ndalamazo kuwasiyira moyo..moyo ndi waulele kwa wina aliyense
The pple who did this act will heavily be punished by God.
Very disturbing news!!!!
The three beheaded bodies who were found in Bunda forest have finally been identified as a 43 year old Mr. Chawinga of chiundika village in Rumphi, a headmaster of a school, his wife and their 5 year old daughter.
The three left Rumphi for Lilongwe to purchase a family car on 9th April. After successfully purchasing the vehicle, they informed their relations that they are processing registration at road traffic directorate. Little did they know that, that was the last communication. The bodies have been identified at Kamuzu central mogue yesterday.
The vehicle in question is still not yet known. It seems the vehicle sellers have a hand in the ordeal.
Anthu ena amarimbikira kuremba zinthu kuti anthu ave koma kukanika kufotokoza moveka bwino big inuo nde mwafotokoza moveka bwino enawa afotokoza ngati zachitika dzuro akujambura mnyumba koma zinachitikira kumkharango
good narration
i would love George to work with my Radio;DVC RADIO!! kkkk !!!malawi 24 eiiish!!so far very sad
Matter Of Fact Dont Even Give Us These News At All Unless U Gv ABrief Story And Not Summary
Be active man, i can’t blame u bcz u like kumvera mbc radio. Tamaveraniko ma radio enawa simuoneka opusa ai mdzamva zambiri za dziko lanu big man.
Ait Ok
Here in Malawi usually we r killing each other for success ,pempho ndiloti wakupha nzake aziphedwa kuti mwina mchitidwe onunkhawu utheletu,munthu sungagwile ntchito molimbika kuti ulandile mphoto ya imfa,kumpha banja lonse?alandile mphoto ya uchimo awo akumphawo komanso ngati anali ogulitsa galimotoyo nde kuti sanali yenkha (just thought ) mwana waphedwayo sitikuziwa kuti mawa lake lidali lotani komanso makolo akewo amathandiza achibale powalipilira school fees ndizina zotero mmene zatelomo zasokoneza tsogolo la anthu ambiri chifukwa nawonso amene amathandizidwa ndi banjali pa mawa adamathandizanso anthu ena,ndi chain chothandizana nde mkuwapha? Pemphero ambuye Mulungu wathu wamoyo mukathe kutionetsela anthu amtunduwu poti alipo ambiri koma patokha sitingathe, kalandileni mizimu ya abale athuwa ndikwakhululukila pa zomwe adalakwa ndi kwapasa moyo osatha chifukwa mwainu muli chilichonse khalani ndikuthekela kowatonthoza anamfedwa chifukwa samayembekela kuti zitha kutelo (AMEN)
Amen!!
Shame
eee RIP
No Where To Run,may The Good Lord Who Cursed Cain Lead In The Capturing Of These Barbarians. Lord Hear Us!
Perpetrators must be dealt with communities not police.lmean burn them alive.we dont want to stay with animals in our peaceful country.
Camera yakumwamba yaunika zonsezi palibeamene izamuphonye imfa
What’s happening ?coz idont get any areal infomation about the story.
Hw many fake information hv u got?
It’s many of them my bro.
Mufuna kunena kuti chani zimene mwalembazo tanenani mu chinyakhuro chathu timve bwino bwino
Kwa mbiri olemba khaniyi sakutiwuza momwe zakhalira momveka bwino.
Kodi chachitika ndi chiyani kwenikweni kuti Banja lonse lichitidwe chipongwe momvetsa chisoni chonchi?
This family went to Lilongwe to buy their car it’s were they meet robbers cut off their heads in Lilongwe it’s not means these things happen in rumphi no it happen in Lilongwe Rip my former primary school headmaster and ur family we will miss u
pakati pake pati mmesa apeleka link kodi? simukuona kapena?
Sitikuona tilongosoleni
Too bad,killing the whole family,can’t enjoy bloodmoney.
Last days ppo will kill their fell without mercy,may their souls rest eternal peace.
Which bodies you inexperience writers
2 bad
shaaaa
What wrong did a 5yr-old-daugher commit?What about de mum & dad of de family?Deeply saddened!!!
nkhani kumalemba zoti timve.Kutisiya ndi mafunso mbweeee
Kkkk kkkk!
shaaaaaa
Koma amalawi….
I do not undestand explain plz journos your work is incomplite
Sunamve pati tikuuze??
Nena timve bwino
From Rumphi to Lilongwe? Koma abale….. Sad
Amakagulatu Galimoto ku LL-ko
Kuteroko eti??? Ok
Go well cousin Dalius though in a cruel manner I will always miss your advise
plz malango, may u furnish us with details of wat happened to our dear colleagues. we are also mourning with u. may their souls rest in peace.
Don’t give us bits and pieces of the story. Full story please.
That’s why they provide a link
Why people do this to innocent people .?? Only God knows
Malawi why ar u fond of summarizing story?we ar left behind we dont know wat hapned.u say 3 bodies identified.from where?pliz try to giv details
Yap Its A New Story 2u Bt Ths Hapened Last Month Whr By Father,mother & Child Killed By Unknown Pipo,& Bodies Found Wizaut Heads.
Open the link baba that’s prblm of free data.
These ppo went to LL to buy a car and they attacked there chopped their heads off and dump their bodies in Bunda forest.Eiiiiiish so sad!!! May their souls rest eternal peace
Kkkkkkk Alick Kazembe
ok bro.understood.too bad,may their souls rest in peace
Open the link man
l cant say anything bt there is no scret under the sun.. GOD IS WATCHING.. .LAST WORD I JUST SAY……R,I,P
Mmmmmm from Rumphi kuzaponyedwa ku lilongwe Nanga ma roadblock onsewa osagwidwa.
Akuti Anali Ku Lilongwe Amagula Galimoto Afterkugula Anauza Abale Kuti Ali Kolembetsa Zimakalata ,but Mmmmm Malawi Waopsa Pano RIP
What is the bold line of the story
Abaleanga mizimuyanu yiwuse mumutendere tilibe chonena
osamayambila nkhani pakati ngati kuti aliyense akuiziwa kale ayi, kapena tiziti ndi za ku bunda forest?
Tingopitiliza pomwe tidalekeza last month coz zinaimila poti a Police akufufuza ma identification a wanthu omwalilawa.Komabe ndimmene wafotokozela admin munthu omvetsetsa wamva angakhale kuti waiona koyamba nkhaniyi.
Nkhani zanu zidzikhala mwa ukatswiri ndimayesa kuti mumakhala mutamaliza maphunziro? Ikondeni ntchito yanu.
Mmmmmmmm very sad
this is evil
eish!! koma zilombo tikukhala nazo pamozi masiku ano. adalakwa chani anthuwa? zomvesa chisoni ndithu
Kodi nanga okuphawo agwidwa? Ndipo ndibwino kut anthu opangawo, police isiye mmanja mwa community achite nawo
Zoopsa Izi,a Malawi tikungophana ngat nkhuku!!
Nsambi,mizimu yawo iutse mu mtendere
i you mean no more
Eeeeeeeee ndiye Akuganisa chani
So Bad Departure Of The Family,
sorry site ,MSRP
Malawi,,,,,,,,,,,ukupita kuti malawi?. Zoona Mpakana kupha banja lonse!!!!!! Chonena ndilibe mizimu yao iuse muntendere.
mmmmhu zoopsaa
Oooooooh God help!
Sad news
zakhala bwa
Mizimu yawo yiuse mumutendere
mmm
Sad
from neno accident or what
The ones whose bodies were found in bunda forest with no heads.
Ooooo my God
Anavaya Elazi kukagula galimoto ndiye aphedwela kumeneko very sad
Nde frm rumphi kukapezeka ku bunda?