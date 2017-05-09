Three bodies of people that were found in Bunda forest last month have been identified, Malawi24 can report.

The bodies are said to have been of headmaster from Monga Primary School in Rumphi district Dalious Chawinga aged 42, his wife Queen Zgambo and a 5 year-old daughter Olipa Chawinga.

According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula, the family left Rumphi for Lilongwe where they had planned to buy a family car on 9th April.

A relation to the family Mabvuto Chilembo said the family told their relatives that they had succeeded in buying the car and they were registering it at Road Traffic.

Reports suggests that car sellers might have had a hand in the brutal murder of the three.

The three are to be buried at Chilundika village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.