One of the law experts in the country Justine Dzonzi has said Malawians who are taking pictures of themselves with the aim of mocking Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua can be dragged to court.

The parliamentarian was found with his legs and hands tied at Kwacha roundabout in Blantyre on Sunday morning a week after he was reportedly missing.

Since Kalua was found tied, social media has been hit with pictures of people posing like the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) deputy chairperson.

Dzonzi has however said these mockers are damaging Kalua’s reputation and therefore are liable to answer charges of defamation in the court of law.

“What people are doing or spreading [on the internet] it is damaging the reputation of Mr Kamlepo Kalua and he has a right to sue them for defamation,” he said.

The Justice Link executive director has also advised the Police that they should not rush to say that Kalua is deceiving Malawians that he was abducted based on opinions of some people.

“Such stories can be that perhaps Kalua is lying or that those abductors used that technique to release him in such way for people not to believe him,” said Dzonzi.

The legislator went missing after Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and the police invaded his house in Blantyre and seized his two vehicles as they believed that he evaded the tax in the process of importing them.

Later, the tax collection body released the vehicles after Kalua took an injunction stopping it from seizing the vehicles and the police from arresting him.