One of the law experts in the country Justine Dzonzi has said Malawians who are taking pictures of themselves with the aim of mocking Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua can be dragged to court.
The parliamentarian was found with his legs and hands tied at Kwacha roundabout in Blantyre on Sunday morning a week after he was reportedly missing.
Since Kalua was found tied, social media has been hit with pictures of people posing like the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) deputy chairperson.
Dzonzi has however said these mockers are damaging Kalua’s reputation and therefore are liable to answer charges of defamation in the court of law.
“What people are doing or spreading [on the internet] it is damaging the reputation of Mr Kamlepo Kalua and he has a right to sue them for defamation,” he said.
The Justice Link executive director has also advised the Police that they should not rush to say that Kalua is deceiving Malawians that he was abducted based on opinions of some people.
“Such stories can be that perhaps Kalua is lying or that those abductors used that technique to release him in such way for people not to believe him,” said Dzonzi.
The legislator went missing after Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and the police invaded his house in Blantyre and seized his two vehicles as they believed that he evaded the tax in the process of importing them.
Later, the tax collection body released the vehicles after Kalua took an injunction stopping it from seizing the vehicles and the police from arresting him.
MALAWI voice is one of the media who are fueling the mockings and posting them.. Let the admin…be first to be taken into task
if this is happening the way it is……it has a spirit behind coz it cant just flow on its own…..watch out my fellow malawian youths!!!! dont be involved…….in what u dont know its definition
On what grounds?
stop scaring people with the law.
Zadalazo akuyenera ku mokedwa basi wazichotsera ulemu yekha.
Why not taking the big fish Chaponda to court?
In todays world u will arrest millions of irritrate pipo c u in court arrest me
Justine Dzonzi ukuona ngati ifeso sitima ma drama eti.. Chotimangira ndi chani coz ife tikupanga azthu in same fasion as Kalua did.. Mmalo moti azimanga anthu akuba
Am surprised that most pple commenting against kamlepo look like they were there when he was tying himself. There is no critical thinking in them. Kamlepos kidnappers might have made it look like nothing sort of abduction took place, bcoz all they wanted was to shame him. Their aim might have been that after this incident pple will no longer take kamlepo seriously bcoz will be regarded as a lier. I have also observed tha most pple commenting against this incident are those who always defend dpp when is being critisized. A number of comments are from dpp cadets, may be they know what the real story is and are trying to cover by saying its a lie. Nde poti a police naonso ndima cadet palibe cholongosoka chimene timvapo.
We stop takiking kamlepo seriously way back akupanga zolowa ntchire zake zijaand those ropes even a standard 1 pupil antha kumasula ndi mano.to hell with kamlepo we are fade up with his drama, if he was really missing why was fredokiss busy @ those awards while his dad was missing? Zamkutu basi.
apa nde mwammasula mkuluyu….ngati zimaopsa mwana akangosowa kwa tsiku….anthu kumakhala kulila….kuli bwanji munthu wamkulukulu wotchuka ngati uyu kusowa koma mwana wake ndikumakasangalala ndi mahule ku ma awards?? no sense ….akuziwa zomwe amapanga…..mkuluyu sikoyamba aka….akaona kuti wa palamula amathamanga kuchita chinthu chofuna kunyazitsa boma……ananamaso kuti kunyumba kwake kudapita apolice 150 chosecho a mra anapitako ndi ma CID atatu….mkuluyu amachitandale zachimbulimbuli zamma 1970s…pano a Malawi anatsekuka mmaso
DPP cadet ndi ndani? Mphwake WA Kamlepo?
U have never been kidnaped thats y u talking rubish u are blinded with cheap DPP t-shirt they gave u a malawi tichenjera liti infact ur heads are not working well to realise what game is being played here
I totaly agree wth Mr Dzozi !!!!nt inu mwampini ma cadet Dpp fak on u and ur Presdnt!!
Bwana Dzonzi mwanyika apa. Mwayiwala kuti Chaponda anapangidwa nayetso Reputaion. Asumile ine chabwino
Mp waku Rumphi amakhala ku Blantyre chifukwa chani?? Parliament ofunika ikhazikitse lamulo loti mp aliyene azikhala dela lakwawo term yonse
mukukanika kumanga a cashgate muzilimbana ndi anthu osalakwa zimenezo ndiye zopusazo
If News Papers print Cartoons of a Head of State what’s all the fuss about a Legislator who has made a mockery of himself. Please socalled Experts, don’t start threatening people in a chaotic environment you yourselves created in the name of Human Rights.
Zikuyenera kutero coz kuli ngati kumuphera ufulu
Kkkkkkk kd inuso mutiopseseso aaaaaaaaaaaa anthu owatengera ku bwalolamilandu simukuwaziwa ndichifukwa chake apolice akumamenyedwa misawu chfkwa mukungwiritsa phamvu molakwika from ur informetion who can pple know if u post samething without aphoto tell me now take every one who use phone i hope u ur not use phone
Another foolish idiot, kkkkkk, mwagwa nayo, munapangana, mwagwa nayo, who are u. This is 2017 lawyer, my foot, anthu amagawana even zithunzi za Trump wa ku amereka mocki
You got it wrong, mr dzonzi doesnt mean sharing pitures but those posting fotos of themselve with their hands and legs tied like mr kamlepo. Osathamangira kukomenta. Malawi voice did post a number of such pictures the whole day on monday.
Mesa kamlepo Drama Actor, drama yake akufuna kudyera boma nde Dzonzi ngati akudyetsa zambiri cholinga kuzatiopseza pano ife ndiye boma lo .
Mumadana ndichilungamo vuto lake ndilimenero!
Amalawi sitizathe munthu amene mukumunyozayo amatithandiza kunjila zambiri amafufuza nkhani zambiri pofuna kuthandiza Ife pano mukuti ndioipaso zopusa eti?
Mzozi stop meagring our right of expression.Kamlepo is deserved to be amused vehemently following what he had done.We will never stop exposing our wrath.Kodi mmazitenga ngati ndani?
only in Malawi they arrest innocent people so that thieves can be free to steal freely
Wise message from agenius
Chaponda is needed not these boys they are just playing with it . you are examples of children so they do what you doo kkkkkkk
arresting us for what? mmalo momanga mbava akuziimitsa ntchitozi mwati ayi koma ife,mxm!!
Law yekisipati??? Koma ingokhala lawyer wa kamlepoyo????? Kamlepo ofunika intensive deliveriance!!!! Ziwand zinadzaza mwaiyeyo
Dzonzi Dzonzi Dzonzi ndakuyitana kangati musatinyase malamulo ake oti opanga anthuo osamanga kaluwayo bwanji
Nde amanga ndani?
Iweyo kaya umat dzonzi..ndwe mbuz ths is 20th century,wher we malawians we r nt sleeping anymore.shame on u stupid pple.
Zachamba et kodi mumafuna muzitiopsyeza zilizonse bwańji zausiru bc mwatizolowera et
Iweyo kaya umat dzonzi..ndwe mbuz ths is 20th century,wher we malawians we r nt sleeping anymore.shame on u stupid pple.
Who is this lawyer? Mukuyesa a Malawi ndife opusa kuti muzingotiopsyeza zilizonse ndi za a Kamulepo opengawa.
Galu uja mumangaso chifukwa nayo anowaso ndingwe za blue
chilichonse arrest.zaziii.bambo ameneyi kamlemo ndiopepera .wangokula koma nzeru alibe.ife sitisiya kunyazitsa ma pic ake .we will mock them waziyamba dala
Senseless Mr man zachikale mukunena apazi,angakhale mphunzisi amatha kuphunzila kwa ophunzila ake omwe,umodzi susenza denga mutu,kukhala ndi udindo cnzeru
Then it’s not democratic country?peopl
The problem of malawi police is that they dont know which ones to arrest,
Mwasowatu nkhani yoti mulembe eti mukulephela kumanga anthu omwe akuba chimanga mufuna mukulimbanaa ndizaziiii
olo kupanda manyaziko mungalakhule zimenezo????aliyense alindiufulu wake kuopyezana ai plz kamlepo waziyamba dala
Never with this DPP govt. If it was VP resigning letter, we could see arrests since this begin. Our police are afraid of dpp thats why akuwapasa mapama macadets koma nobody is saying against it frm govt. Kugwira ntchito yaupolice masiku ano nkulinga uli wa DPP. Apo bii, ulandira mipama
Whoever has suggested this must be a dunderhead. He must have been drunk and forgotten where he comes from.
Take chaponda and his spells to court,why insisting on only poor people?
Amationerera anthuwatu.
iyeyo kutani? anthu sanamnene wa 69 million uja anapita ku court? musasowetse anthu mtendere taonani mmene ananyozedwera obama, anampatsa warning mndani?
There are DPP thugs who knew even they gate arrested today by tomorrow will get bail out.
Warning #Noted
