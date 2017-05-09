Government rubbishes Kalua’s claims

Government has dismissed claims by Member of Parliament for Rumphi East Kamlepo that he was abducted saying the legislator is seeking public sympathy.

Through a statement signed by minister of information and communications technology Nicholas Dausi, government says Kalua is seeking public and political sympathy which he does not deserve.

“These allegations are false and aimed at misleading the public so that he gets public and political sympathy which in the government view, he does not deserve,” the statement says.

The statements further states that government has a constitutional duty to protect all the people of Malawi from misleading claims.

“These are petty, trivial inconsequential and miserable attempts to create a pretext that he is being victimised for his political views and criticism of government,” says the statement.

Government in the statement notes that Kalua was never abducted as it shows that he was never hurt, had clean clothes and had had an over-coat over his shoulders even though he claimed to have been thrown off a moving vehicle.

“Kalua had an over-coat over his shoulder where he claimed to have been thrown off moving vehicle. How did the over coat not fall off the shoulders as he was thrown off?” government wondered.

Kalua went missing after the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on 26 April conducted a search at his house in Blantyre on suspicions of non-payment of customs duty for his vehicles.