Two matches moved away from Kamuzu Stadium

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has changed venues for two Tnm Super League games which were supposed to be played at Kamuzu Stadium.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda has confirmed about the venue changes for the two matches to be played this weekend.

He said the match between PremierBet Wizards and Silver Strikers which was slated for Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday, has been shifted to the newly-built Mulanje Park on Saturday.

Sulom has also changed the venue for the match between Azam Tigers and Silver from Kamuzu Stadium to Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo on Sunday.

On Wednesday it was also revealed that 2017 Super League opening game between 2016 Tnm Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks and Be forward Wanderers has been shifted from Bingu National Stadium to Civo Stadium because Bingu Stadium has been booked for another event.

“We have been informed that Bingu National stadium has been booked for another event and we have changed the Tnm Super League match between Wanderers and Kamuzu Barracks from Bingu National Stadium to Civo Stadium,” Banda Said.

In other Super league matches slated for this Saturday, newcomers Chitipa United will host Nyasa Big Bullets in their maiden Super League match at Mzuzu Stadium while Dwangwa United will play rookies Masters Security at Chitowe Stadium.

On Sunday, Epac will host Mafco FC at Civo Stadium, Nyasa Big Bullets will wrap up their Northern Region trip with a fixture against Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium while Blue Eagles will host Mzuni at Nankhaka.

Red Lions and Blantyre United will lock horns at Zomba Community Centre Ground in another mouth-watering fixture on Sunday.

Week 1 Tnm Super League Fixtures are as follows;

Match day 1, Saturday 6th May, 2017

Kamuzu Barracks Versus Be forward Wanderers @ Civo Stadium

Chitipa United versus Nyasa Big Bullets @ Mzuzu Stadium

Premier Bet Wizards versus Silver Strikers @ Mulanje Park

Dwangwa United versus Masters Security @ Chitowe Stadium

Match day 2, Sunday 7th May 2017

Civil Sporting versus Mafco FC @ Civo Stadium

Azam Tigers Versus Silver Strikers @ Kalulu stadium

Moyale Barracks versus Nyasa Big Bullets @ Mzuzu Stadium

Red Lions versus Blantyre United @ Zomba stadium