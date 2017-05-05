NBS Bank robber gets 9 years IHL

A court in NkhataBay district has sentenced 25-year-old Bright Banda to nine years behind bars for breaking into a NBS Bank branch.

On 15 April this year Banda with his three friends whom the police are yet to arrest tied up G4S security guards who were on duty at the Nkhata Bay NBS branch and stole one Video Digital Recorder (VDR) and CCTV processor.

The thugs also damaged Uninterrupted Power System (UPS), and tampered with the ATM back door, Chubb door (the storage door), and three desktop computers.

When he appeared before Nkhata Bay first grade magistrate court, Banda pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and in mitigation he asked for lenient sentence claiming that the police tortured him.

“Your worship, I was severely beaten up by the Police when I was caught, and I am begging for a lenient punishment because I will not do it again. It is my last time,” he pleaded.

Responding to Banda’s plea, first grade magistrate Maston Phiri said the convict was supposed to be helping in developing the country other than stealing.

“These young men are the ones who are supposed to be responsible and develop our communities and not getting involved in such criminal activities,” he said.

Phiri then sentenced Banda to nine years imprisonment with hard labour so as to deter other offenders.

The convict comes from Chileka village, in Traditional Authority (TA) Kalolo in Lilongwe district.