Mzuni target MK20m in fundraising

Mzuni FC have embarked on a series of fundraising activities as one way of expanding their financial base ahead of the 2017 TNM Super League season.

The club hopes that through these shows it will generate funds amounting to MK20 million.

Malawi’s Leicester City, as the club is fondly called by its supporters, has engaged the services of various local artists who will be performing across the country to source funds for running the club which is sponsored by the Mzuzu University management.

“This Saturday Ril B will be performing at St.Augustine hall Luwinga, Mzuzu and this is just the genesis of a series of shows that we are organising to source extra funds for the club, we believe Mzuni FC has a lot of supporters and people will come in large numbers to these shows as they are helping their team,” said Mtungambera Harawa chairman for the club.

Harawa also disclosed to Malawi24 that negotiations are at an advanced stage with the country’s best reggae music band, The Black Missionaries, to have the band performing in all the regions as part of series of the shows that are being organised.

Kitumwakee, a second year Bachelor of Arts student and one of the prolific artists at Mzuzu University, described the development as a progressive move towards the club’s massive performance in the country’s top flight.

He will be among the supporting artists on the Ril B Saturday show together with LCG, Prudent warrior, Jaisa, Trinta and Penjanator among the campus based musicians.

Meanwhile, the production of replica jerseys, and Mzuni T-shirts is underway. This is another move that will positively impact on the club’s financial muscle.