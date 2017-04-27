Forget Kamuzu Stadium – FAM says

…certifies 12 stadiums

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has closed Kamuzu Stadium just days after the Sports Ministry gave a go ahead to Blantyre based teams to continue using the facility in the upcoming season.

In a statement released by the FA and signed by General Secretary Alfred Gunda, FAM says the stadium is not fit to host any matches as the artifical turf has worn out.

This follows a joint Stadium inspection by the association and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) in March and April this year.

The FA says the certification has been undertaken through FAM Club Licensing System.

Out of 14 stadia visited, the country’s soccer governing body has certified 12 stadiums.

The FA has recommended an imminent closure of Kamuzu Stadium for maintenances on the pitch, fan sanitary conditions, tunnel, covered area and cordoned stands.

On Karonga Stadium, the association has recommended a proper follow-up to be done on the stadia in readiness for use in the upcoming season.

The FA has also advised owners of the certified stadiums to work out on some serious mantainances before the commencement of the new season.

The latest development leaves Blantyre with Chilomoni Stadium.

However, it is not clear as to whether Sulom will still go ahead with fixtures that were meant to be played at Kamuzu Stadium.

However, all Lilongwe based stadiums which are used by Super League have been certified.

Officials for Blantyre based giants are yet to comment on the development.

Below is the full list of stadium certified by the FA;

Mzuzu Stadium

Chitowe Stadium

Nankhaka Stadium

Silver Stadium

Civo Stadium

Dedza Stadium

Bingu National Stadium

Balaka Stadium

Zomba Community Centre Ground

Chilomoni Stadium

Mulanje Stadium

Kalulu Stadium