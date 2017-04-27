Malawi FA fails to hit target in Charity Shield

It is now no secret that the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) miserably failed to reach its K15 million target in the Charity Shield match involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks on 15th April, 2017 at Bingu National Stadium.

According to a press statement signed by the FA’s Chief Executive Officer, Alfred Gunda they managed to realize a total revenue of K5.8 million from the tickets which were sold before and on match day by FAMA and FDH Bank.

“A total revenue of K5, 800, 000 was realized from the ticket sales of which k5, 543, 500 .00 covered the match organisation expenses,” reads part of the statement.

FAM targeted K15 million from the match which marked the official opening the 2017 Malawi football calendar but only managed to get K5.8 million.

The FA printed a total of 18, 920 tickets of which 18, 000 were for the open stands, whereas 770 were for the covered stand and 150 tickets for the VIP stand.

The statement further states that the tickets were pre-sold and the Malawi FA engaged FDH bank and also hired agents who were selling the tickets in different parts of the capital city at a commission.

“The tickets were pre-sold and FAM engaged FDH Bank and hired agents to sell tickets in designated places in Lilongwe city at a commission fee of 4 percent,” adds the statement.

Nyasa Big Bullets were crowned champions after beating last season’s Tnm Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks 3-1.

The Football Association introduced the Charity Shield in the year 2016 to be part of the official launch of the football calendar for the elite football and it involves two teams which are the champions of the super league and winner of the National cup from the previous season.

The aim of the charity shield is to engage, mobilize and inspire the football fans and supporters towards charitable cause of the national.