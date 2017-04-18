Flames’ line up against Kenya revealed

The Flames are scheduled to take on the Harambe Stars of Kenya in a strength-testing match in Nairobi this afternoon in readiness for the 2018 Champions of African Nations (CHAN) against Madagascar this coming Sunday in Antananarivo.

Malawi’s head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has announced his starting line-up ahead of the clash.

Kamuzu Barracks skipper Dave Banda is set to captain the Flames for the first time in his career with the senior team while Nyasa Big Bullets shot-stopper Ernest Kakhobwe will be handed his first start in goals for Van Geneugden’s boys.

Premier Bet Wizards’s Simeon Singa, Blue Eagles’ Gilbert Chirwa and Kamuzu Barracks’ Kelvin Hanganda have also been handed their first starts to the senior team.

Below is the Flames line up:

Goalkeeper

Ernest Kakhobwe

Defenders

Francis Mulimbika

John Lanjesi

Lucky Malata

Stainley Sanudi

Midfielders

Dave Banda

Chimango Kayira

Gilbert Chirwa

Simeon Singa

Kelvin Hanganda

Striker

Muhammad Sulumba

The team leaves for Madagascar soon after the game.

The match will kick-off time is 1500 hours Malawian time.