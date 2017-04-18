Anglican Bishop seeks audience with PAC

Anglican Bishop Bright Malasa has disclosed that he is to meet the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) leadership following his criticism to the religious body over a statement on President Peter Mutharika’s administration.

Malasa who condemned PAC leadership for describing Mutharika to be a failed leader said he want to meet PAC leadership on their current stand on Mutharika’s leadership.

This follows a program called Chindunji aired on state broadcast Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) that featured Malasa some days ago.

During the program, the Anglican Bishop said PAC has lost its direction arguing that it is influenced by donors to attack Mutharika.

He said the money that was used for the presser that described Mutharika to have “dismally failed” in Blantyre came from donors with a condition to attacking the Malawi leader.

The Anglican leader has since penned a request to have an audience with PAC leaders on the matter.

“There are so many other talks going around about PAC, some people being discontented to what’s going on with the executive, we want to talk on that as a house being a family there are issues that we need to talk about so it’s a journey, ” said Malasa.

Meanwhile, PAC Secretariat has disclosed to have not received the request from Malasa but said that the leadership will consider to his wish.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri has since disclosed that Malasa’s position cannot change the statement made by the leadership about a fortnight ago.