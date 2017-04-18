Kamlepo blames government for Lake Malawi tragedy

Member of Parliament for Rumphi East constituency Kamlepo Kalua says the Lake Malawi accident which has claimed several lives in Rumphi could have been avoided if government had built roads in the area.

So far it has been confirmed that five members of CCAP have died after the boat which they were travelling in capsized on the lake at Mlowe in Rumphi on Sunday. The boat was on its way to New Salawe in Nkhata Bay via Tchalo, Zunga and Old Salawe in Rumphi.

According to Kalua, if authorities had constructed a road connecting Mlowe and Msuku the incident could not have occurred.

“I pray God should grant us the grace to have a road connecting Mlowe, Zunga and Tchalo to Msuku. We could avoid such accidents and preventable deaths. It is a very big project that needs a lot of resources but with God all things are possible.

“We will continue exploring all possible ways of having this road. To all those that died on the boat accident; May their souls rest in peace,” reads part of his social media post.

As this post was made at least 54 people were said to have survived with 20 are still feared dead.

Meanwhile Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has joined the police in trying to rescue the remaining victims.