Devotion: Discover your purpose and value

John 18:37 “..For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world—to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.”

Jesus laid out the purpose why He was born. Just as Jesus, every person should discover their purpose before they do things in this world. Why were you born and why this time? Why were you not born in Abraham days? There is a purpose for your birth and timing of your birth. In addition discover your value.

Its like a new appliance which you buy in a shop. Before you even buy it, you must understand the value and purpose so that you can not abuse it. No appliance is bought without any value and purpose. If you dont discover your vslue and purpose, you will misuse yourself or will be misused by others.

You were purchased at a price of the blood of Jesus(1 Peter 1:18-19) and that is your value. Gold in heaven could not purchase you because you are so expensive. Therefore there is a purpose for the purchase and hence you need to discover it before you can be used of the Master. Know who you are and why you came here. And why you came this time. If you dont know who you are someone may give you a value and a purpose. Dont live according to opinions of men, live according to your purpose in the Word. Dont think what you put on will give you a value. Your value is dependent on whether you are a child of God or not. Designer suits cannot give you any value.

John the Baptist knew his purpose and value. Before people gave him titles that didnt fit him, he told them who he was and why he came. This is why when he finished his purpose, we dont hear much about him till the day he was killed. He was the voice preparing for the coming of the Lord. Joh 1:21-23 “And they said to him, What then? Are you Elijah? And he said, I am not. Are you the prophet? And his answer was, I am not. So they said to him, Who are you then? We have to give some answer to those who sent us. What have you to say about yourself? He said, I am the voice of one crying in the waste land, Make straight the way of the Lord, as said Isaiah the prophet.”

Pastors who dont know their purpose and value will call themselves one title today and another tomorrow. Christians who dont know themselves will imitate one person today and another one tomorrow. Students who dont know who they are will call themselves all sorts of names from celebrities. Discover yourself by studying and meditating the Word. The more Word you study and meditate the more you discover yourself. Meditate on the Word. Discover yourself and walk in it.

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for the value and purpose upon my life. Through your Word I discover and live according to your Word. I refuse to live according to the worldly dictates but I choose to live according to the Word of God. In Jesus Name.Amen

Worship with us today at Interdenominational service 130pm Baptist Media Center opposite Wanderers football club. Catch us live on Power 101 FM at 8am. We have a guest today. Like our fb page:Pastor Daniel Walusa. Our contacts +265888326247 or +265888704227