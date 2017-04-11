Gabeya injured!

Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya will serve weeks on the sidelines following an injury that he sustained during the Malawi National Football team’s preparations ahead of Madagascar trip for the 2018 CHAN qualifier.

He will be out of action for two weeks.

This means the blossoming starlet will not be part of Bullets’ trip to defend their Chifundo Charity Shield Cup in Lilongwe on Saturday against Kamuzu Barracks at Bingu National Stadium bu he is likely to return before the commencement of the new season.

Another player out of the Flames squad is Peter Wadabwa whose condition worsened while in camp. He is ruled out for six weeks.