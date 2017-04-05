Libido drives man to neighbour’s dog in Dedza

A 42 year man in Dedza district could not hold his drive for sex until he landed on his neighbour’s dog before he was caught in the act with the pet.

Police have identified the man as Pempherani Feliyadi whom they have since arrested for bestiality.

According to information at hand, Feliyadi was caught in the act in a maize filed close to his house.

”Passers-by heard scaring noise from the fields and when they got nearer, they found Feliyadi bonking the dog” said one of the villagers.

Meanwhile, Feliyadi has pleaded guilty to the charge and blamed the devil to have moved him unconsciously him to that act.