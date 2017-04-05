K17m robbers arrested

Limbe police are keeping in custody four suspects who stole K9 million cash and items worth K8 million from a shop in the town.

Limbe police deputy public Relations Pedzesai Zembeneko identified the suspects as Chifundo Somanje, 31, Gift Sonke, 36 as well as Masauko Amoni and Lovemore Yasini both aged 34.

“The gang violently robbed 9 million kwacha cash and assorted items worth 8 million kwacha at Mwandama shop situated near Limbe Hardware” he said.

According to Zembeneko, the robbers were using Suzuki motor vehicle registration number DZ 592.

He explained that the suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges of robbery with violence.

According to Zembeneko, three of the suspects were already known to police as they have committed other offences before.

He said Lovemore Yasini is already answering murder charges and was on court bail. Chifundo Somanje was on court bail as well on the offence of breaking into a building and committing an offence therein.

While Gift Sonke is an ex-convict and was released last month upon completion of a grievous harm sentence.

Somanje hails from Kameza village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre, Sonke comes from Chithuli village, Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in Mulanje while Lovemore Yasini village Chemusa, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre .

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to recover the stolen items.