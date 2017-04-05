Fans blast FAM over poor administration

Football fanatics in Malawi have blasted the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) saying it is being led by people who have run out of ideas.

This follows FAM’s claim that they unveiled a wrong Malawi National team coach.

The Malawi FA earlier unveiled Gerald Phiri as the new Flames head coach, with Deklerk Msakakuona as his deputy.

But on Monday, the FA clarified to the general public through various media outlets that Phiri will not be in charge of the team since an expatriate coach will jet in this week to take charge of the team.

A lot of football fanatics in Malawi have since said that Malawian football is being administered on an amateur level that is why the Malawi FA last week through its General Secretary Alfred Gunda erred by announcing Phiri as Flames head coach.

“That is exactly what happens when the leadership has run out of ideas. When leaders overstay, they stop thinking properly, they think they are bigger than the organisation. What is happening is completely shameful to Malawian football,” said Peve Mkomba.

Willard Kaphamtengo Willard concurred with Mkomba saying the Malawi FA acts like a chameleon.

“Why is the Malawi FA doing things like chameleon? I do not see any bright future for the Flames. It is better for government to use the funds meant for the Flames in other government projects because the Flames will offer us nothing,” said Kaphamtengo.

On his part, Ephraim Justice said the Malawi FA officials should pave way for other people who will be administering Malawi football in a professional manner.

“FAM officials please pave way for others to lead Malawian football in a professional way, not in this direction,” he said.

According to FAM, an expatriate coach is expected in the country this week ahead of Flames’ CHAN qualifier against Madagascar on 22 April.

The Flames will play a friendly match against Kenya on April 18th before connecting to Madagascar for their first round clash.