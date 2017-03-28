Mutharika deploys soldiers in Malawi’s borders to stop maize, tobacco smuggling

President Peter Mutharika has ordered Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to guard borders and impound vehicles smuggling maize or tobacco.

In a statement issued and signed by Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani dated 27 March, Mutharika in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief has ordered the army to guard all strategic exit points from the country.

The statement has ordered the soldiers to impound any vehicle found smuggling maize, tobacco or any prohibited commodities from Malawi.

Mutharika has since told Malawians living in border areas not worry about heavy presence of soldiers.

“As such, communities around the border posts such as Mbilima in Chitipa, Songwe, Mwanza, Mwami in Mchinji, Dedza, Lundazi, Muloza, and Chiponde should not be alarmed at the heavy presence of soldiers in their areas,” reads the statement.

The statement has said that the order is with immediate effect.