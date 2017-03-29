Devotion: Refuse to be overcome by temptations

1 Corinthians 10 : 13 ” No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.”

The devil is the tempter. When you are tempted by the devil, you should know that God has already provided for an escape route. Know also that there is no bigger temptation that you can’t bear. God has placed you above your temptation.

God doesn’t tempt anyone. You are tempted by the enemy who takes advantage of your own desires and that is why the former smoker will mostly be tempted to smoke again where as the former drunkard will be tempted to drink again. Therefore control your own desires. James 1 : 12-15 ” Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him. When tempted, no one should say, “God is tempting me.” For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone; but each one is tempted when, by his own evil desire, he is dragged away and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.”

Pray and meditate the Word, you will know what to do when temptations have come because God will show you what to do and how to do it.Luke 22 : 40 ” And when he came to the place, he said to them, “Pray that you may not enter into temptation.”

Remember 1 Cor 10:13….”God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.”

Confession

I am above temptations and therefore will not see any temptation as if its bigger than me. I win always because he who is in me is greater than he who is in the world. In Jesus Name. Amen.

