Internet reacts to Tay Grin’s new hairstyle

Hip hop artist Tay Grin is a trending topic of discussion after posting images exposing his new hairstyle yesterday.

The Nyau king who was recently in South Africa for Tola video shoot together with Tanzania’s diva Vanessa Mdee, did it the celebrities’ way; letting fans appreciate the new look on social media.

Disregarding the claim that celebrities live a life different from the ordinary, it appears a good number of Grin’s followers cannot buy the new hairstyle.

They have torn apart their king through comments. M-Two Mussa commented on Facebook, “mwathinker bwanji boss?” (What were you thinking boss?).

Another Facebook user Dalisoul Malenso says, “Osamangopopa zilizonse….am a big Tay Grin fan but this isn’t lit.”

Those who respect free will think Tay Grin should be left alone, like Catherine Roxy Phiri says: “Leave the guy alone its a free will he can do whatever he wants what’s the problem get a grip on!!”

Another group fully supports the rapper by appreciating his new hairstyle. Dorrah Abiti Samson says, “Nyau king Uli khenge” (Nyau king you are looking good) Gowokani Mponela G-hero is also among those appreciating the style as he says, “Fresh style Nyau King.”

The award winning rapper has in response made fun of some of the reactions to his images.

He shared those reactions by attaching funny emoticons.