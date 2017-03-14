ACB pounces on two over citizenship saga

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Malawian and a Rwandan in connection to the citizenship saga.

The Malawian Hendrix Raher is accused of helping Immigration officials to abuse their office while the Rwandan Elisi Kubwimana has been arrested for providing false information to public officers.

The development follows the arrest of two former immigration bosses and ex-minister of home affairs Uladi Mussa over the granting of citizenship to foreigners who were not illegible.

Senior Public Relations Officer at ACB Egrita Ndala said in a statement made available to Malawi24 that on 25 September 2015 the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that on 14th May, 2014, the then Chief Immigration Officer Hudson Mankhwala granted Malawi citizenship to Rwandan nationals using a file belonging to another foreign national.

She added that ACB instituted investigations and established that citizenships were granted to people who were not eligible.

The investigation has led to the arrest of Raher and Elisi Kubwimana in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

“Raher is suspected to have aided public officers to abuse their public offices contrary to section 35 of the corruption practices act while Kubwimana is suspected to have given false information to immigration officers when making applications of business resident permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to section 112 as read with section 360 of the penal code,” she said.

Ndala added that the two will be taken to court after the bureau has recorded caution statements from them.

Last week police arrested Mussa and former assistant chief immigration officer David Kwanjana in connection to the same case and the two are currently on bail.