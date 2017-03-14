Three missing women found dead

Three of the four women who were reported to be missing on Lake Malawi after their boat capsized in Nkhotakota have been found dead at Bondo fishing dock in the district.

Nkhotakota Police Spokesperson Williams Kaponda confirmed the death of the women.

The three women who have been found dead are Ruth Nyoni, 23, from Kombo village Senior Chief Malengachanzi Nkhotakota as well as Cecelia Kambemba, 32, and Mphatso Ndelemani, 27, both of Phangwa village senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

The one still missing is Chidaya Ayame. People in the area are still searching to find them.

The women fell into the lake after their boat capsized while they were heading towards Sungu Island Mtenje Village.

The boat had 15 passengers but the others were rescued.

According to Kaponda, the incident occurred because the boat was carrying many passengers beyond its capacity.

Meanwhile, the office of meteorology in Nkhotakota district has advised the fishermen and all people who use the waterways to refrain from doing their activities.