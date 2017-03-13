Three women feared dead on Lake Malawi

Three businesswomen are reported to be missing on Lake Malawi after their boat capsized in Nkhotakota district.

The women were heading towards Sungu Island in Mtenje Village, Traditional Authority in the district when the incident occurred.

Nkhotakota Police Spokesperson Williams Kaponda confirmed the incident to Malawi24.

According to Kaponda, the boat had 14 passengers but the others were saved.

“The boat had 14 passengers but 11 have been rescued and people in the area are currently searching for the missing people,” said Kaponda.

Meanwhile, the office of meteorology in Nkhotakota district has advised the fishermen and all people who use the waterways to refrain from doing their activities during the current season.