Four arrested over medical drugs

Police in Kasungu district have arrested four people for being found with medical drugs suspected to have been stolen.

According to Kasungu police publicist Harry Namwaza, the four are Positani Ngozo aged 37 , Chikondi Banda, 36, Masiye Mtonga, 40, and Chikondi Ng’oma.

“Police organised a drug sweeping exercise at Chisinga Trading Centre after receiving a tip from well-wishers that some people were selling drugs without licence.

“Following the tip police officers invaded the suspects’ premises where upon searching they found the assorted medical drugs,” Namwaza said.

He further explained that upon being asked, the other three suspects revealed that they were being supplied with the drugs by Masiye Mtonga who was getting the medical drugs from Zambia.

Meanwhile, the four suspects have been charged with illegal possession of medical drugs and will appear in court soon.

In a separate incident in the same district, police have arrested a 38-year-old woman for being found in possession of medical drugs without licence.

Namwaza said the suspect Jessie Phiri who is a cleaner at Chimwanvi Health Centre situated in Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu was keeping assorted medical drugs in her house.

“The medical drugs were suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from her workplace,” he explained.

The drugs confiscated from the suspect’s house include LA, Contrimazole, Amoxycline, Paracetamol, Doxycycline, Quinine and Brufen.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of medical drugs without licence.

She hails from Kansonga village Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi district.